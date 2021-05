Downtown Riverton will have a little extra color this summer. Tuesday night the Riverton City Council approved a request from the Riverton Museum to hang 20 promotional banners on light poles from June through September.

“That’s our traditional travel season with visitors arriving here,” said the Museum’s Curator, Megan Estrenga. She said the Museum would be responsible for putting the banners up, maintaining them, and taking them down.

The council agreed to the request.