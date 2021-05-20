Five more Live Streamed H.S. Commencement Exercises set for Sunday

High School graduation ceremonies culminate this weekend with eight more commencement exercises across Fremont County. Again this year, WyoToday.com will be live streaming with video and audio a total of five of the ceremonies beginning Sunday afternoon. Each high school graduate will receive Wyotoday.com’s full-color glossy Graduation Magazine that features a photo of each county graduate as a keepsake of this most unusual school year.

The livestreamed events can be viewed on WyotodayNews on Facebook and at the Wyotoday.com Youtube channel. Here’s the schedule:

Advertisement

Sunday, May, 23rd – Riverton, 12 Noon (On RHS Website and Wyotoday Youtube)

Sunday, May 23rd – St. Stephens, 12 Noon

Sunday, May 23rd, Lander Valley, 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 23rd, Wyoming Indian, 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 23rd, Wind River, 4 p.m.

Graduation ceremonies not being livestreamed:

Pathfinder H.S. , May 21

Western Heritage Academy, May 23, 2 p.m.

Dubois, May 23, 2 p.m.