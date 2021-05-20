Did you know this Weather Fact?

Breaking News

Article Updated: May 20, 2021
Cumulonimbus clouds dissipate from the ground up. NWS-Riverton

The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton provided this Factoid today: When thunderstorms dissipate, they usually do it from the ground up. These clouds are what are left of the cumulonimbus clouds that formed across Southern Wyoming and Colorado last night.

