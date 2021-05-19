Water Line Repair Underway on West Main Street

A project to replace a water pipe on West Main Street began this week. According to Riverton Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield, the pipe that runs from just past North 5th West to North 8th West has been prone to breakage due to age of the cast iron pipe.

To repair the problem, Butterfield said city crews are going to “nest” a smaller diameter pipe inside the damaged pipe. By using this technique, Butterfield said the entire street would not have to be dug up, just at the two ends of the of the project.

Traffic has been diverted to one lane in each direction past the project.

Businesses are still accessible via side streets.