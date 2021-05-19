Riverton Medical District Signs Letter of Intent to Affiliate with Billings Clinic

During these unprecedented times, a group of Riverton business and community leaders are making Wyoming health care history with plans to build a new hospital in Riverton, according to a news release posted on the Riverton Medical District’s website.

The news release is copied in its entirety below:

Today, May 19, 2021, the effort is taking a major step forward as the Riverton Medical District announces it has signed a Letter of Intent to pursue affiliation and clinical partnership with Billings Clinic, cementing the group’s strong focus on local health care with a trusted partner.

The partnership with Riverton adds to Billings Clinic’s relationships in numerous Wyoming communities including Basin, Lovell, Powell, and two clinics in Cody. Billings Clinic is an independent not for profit, physician-led and community governed organization that is affiliated with (not owned by) the Mayo Clinic as a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. Billings Clinic brings deep experience in rural health care, and the Riverton facility would join 16 other health care facilities across Montana and Wyoming in addition to the tertiary care center in Billings, as part of Billings Clinic’s growing health system.

“This is not just a win. It is a mammoth victory to have signed a Letter of Intent with Billings Clinic to be our clinical and management partner. They are a nationally recognized health system with a laser focus on advancing care in local communities in Montana and Wyoming. They were our first choice as a partner, offering unique experience that will keep our hospital locally owned and governed,” said Corte McGuffey, Riverton Medical District. “We reached out to other communities that work with Billings Clinic and received excellent feedback, including Beartooth Billings Clinic in Red Lodge, Montana.”

“In 2002, Beartooth Billings Clinic was looking for a partner who shared the same values as our Board and community. Lutheran Health Systems (now Banner Health) had exited our community in 1991 and we were leery of establishing another relationship. Billings Clinic not only shared our values, they guided our effort to achieve our ultimate goal – a new hospital. Today, ten years later, our organization is growing and thriving,” said Kelley Evans, CEO, Beartooth Billings Clinic.

“We feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with the Riverton Medical District because their core values align with ours. The ability to connect Riverton with the other communities we serve will help increase clinical services and advance patient care in the community,” said Dr. Clint Seger, Regional Chief Medical Officer, Billings Clinic. “Sustaining and growing health care services locally is a top priority for Billings Clinic.”

The next step for moving this project forward is approval of a low-interest loan of more than $40 million from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Riverton Medical District has met with the USDA on several occasions and the application process is now fully underway. “Our community has been so supportive of our efforts, including our collaboration with the Eastern Shoshone Tribe to secure land,” said McGuffey. “We are grateful for this support and are excited to bring these plans to fruition.”