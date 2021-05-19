Crosswalk Warning Sign going up again at 1st Street

Construction crews have begun to replace the flashing lights crosswalk warning signal at Main and First Street in Riverton. Shortly after the original warning signal was installed, a hit and run driver knocked it over.

Since that time, WYDOT and the City of Riverton have placed reflective cones around the location to help education drivers that the new median and warning sign is located there.

WYDOT District 5 Public Relations Specialist Cody Beers said the new median will be surrounded with light reflective bollards that would be very visible at night to help steer motorists away from the median.

The crosswalk at that location is where the Rails to Trails pathway crosses Main Street.