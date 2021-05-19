City authorized payment of new solar array at Senior Citizens Center Tuesday

The Riverton City Council’s Finance Committee Tuesday night approved a payment out of the Riverton Senior Citizens Endowment Fund for a new solar panel array installed on the roof of the facility.

Community Development Director Eric Carr said 72 Solar Q Cells were installed on the roof of the center by Creative Energies of Lander in association with Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky energy savings program. He said the cells will generate 345 watts of power. Most importantly, Carr said the installation will offset about 17 percent of the center’s energy costs.

Sixty percent of the cost was funded by the Blue Sky program with 40 percent local funds. One anonymous senior citizens donor gave $20,000 for the project.

Authorized was a payment of $56,265 leaving a balance for the project of some $3,200 to be paid before the end of the fiscal year.

In a presentation to the council’s Finance Committee Tuesday night, Mia Harris, the city’s finance director, reported the back story of the project and its current status.

“On October 6, 2020, the city council authorized the Mayor to sign the Rocky Mountain Power-Blue Sky Renewable Energy Grant Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to complete a solar array project for the Riverton Senior Citizens Center. The total project cost was $59,908 to be funded through a 60/40 split between the Rocky Mountain Power Blue Sky Energy Grant Program and the Riverton Senior Citizens Center. Through a special board meeting, the board of the Senior Citizens Center provided a letter of commitment approving the cost of the project and their respective obligation of funding.

“The solar panel project has reached substantial completion and the contractor has submitted pay applications to the senior center for payment. The Senior Center Endowment Board held a meeting on Friday, May 14, 2021 and the board was made aware of some significant staffing changes at the Senior Center, which included a vacancy in the Executive Director position. Members of the Senior Citizen Board of Directors communicated that there are grant-funding concerns within the organization that has left them with revenue shortfalls. While their committed 40% ($23,963) funding allocated towards the contractor payments is available, they are not prepared to pay the total project costs and request reimbursement from the Blue Sky Grant Program for the remaining 60% ($35,945).

Advertisement

“The Senior Center Board members requested the use of endowment funds to pay the total amount of the project costs and pay their portion to the Senior Endowment Fund on or before June 30, 2021. Further, the city staff will process the funding request from the Blue Sky Grant Program and reimburse the endowment fund for the monies remitted from the program.

“The endowment fund must retain a corpus of $881,000 in the fund. The current balance of the fund is $969,642. Therefore, the safety of the corpus is not at risk. The endowment board feels that this is an appropriate use of the funding and aligns with the terms of the agreement between the City of Riverton and the Riverton Senior Citizens Center.

“Please note that city staff budgeted $60,000 in both revenues and expenditures for this purpose in the FY21 budget. The project was budgeted in the General Fund. With this approval, the funding will be paid from the Senior Citizens Endowment Fund, thus posing address in the year-end budget amendment.

“The finance claims before you, includes pay applications 1 & 2 from Creative Energies, LLC. At this time, staff is requesting approval for payment of $56,265.68 for the pay applications. A final application of $3,282.32 will be submitted in a future packet for payment prior to the close of the June 30, 2021 fiscal year.”

