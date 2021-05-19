Chamber of Commerce moved to new location; July 10th is next big event

The Riverton Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center has moved to a new location at 111 West First Street, between the Rails to Trails Pathway and A.D. Martin Lumber Company.

Chamber Executive Director Ashley Strickland told a Wind River Radio Network audience this week that they are all moved in at the new location, but still unpacking boxes. “The place is still a disaster, but I’d love for people to come in and check it out. It’s adorable,” she said

Making the move with the chamber was the IDEA, Inc. Economic Development office and the Wyoming Small Business Development Center office.

The chamber was formerly located on the south side of West Main on the hill across from the new Lehman Studios.

Strickland said the chamber is about to send out ballots for its board of directors election. Candidates for the open spots on the nine-member board have been solicited from the business community.

The chamber director said the next big event coming up from the chamber will be the July 10th 5K Obstacle Run, for those from eight years of age and up. “That’s the same day as Happy Days downtown,” she said. “The combination should be a lot of fun.” A company from the East Coast who specializes in producing obstacle course runs will be coming to Wyoming for the first time to get the Riverton event organized.