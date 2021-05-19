2021 Spring Honor Rolls out for Central Wyoming College

Central Wyoming College announces the students who have made the 2021 spring semester president’s and dean’s list. The grades have been computed and more than 180 students have earned the honor of making the president’s or the dean’s list.

I do not need to tell anyone what an incredible challenge these students have faced while completing their academic degrees this year. This is an amazing accomplishment for each of them and their families who support them. All of us at CWC were so excited to watch them walk across the stage to receive their diplomas. ” Dr. Brad Tyndall, CWC president

The following students are 2021 Spring President’s List honorees. These students are full-time students (taking a minimum of 12.0 college-level credit hours) and have earned a 4.0 GPA.

Errolyn Adams, Carly Anastos, Maxine Austin, Colton Befus, Hunter Bradshaw, Kameron Brough, Rossi Brownell, Wyatt Burichka, Adri Bush, Katy Carey, Autumn Chavez, Kathy Clymore, Grace Comstock, Erika Conner, Anne Dalton, Spencer Dayley, Jazlynn Dickinson, Kaylee Dickinson, Dylan Dingman, Andrea Dolbow, Micaiah Dolence, Morgan Doyle, Sarah Drewry, Anamarija Durajlija, Olivia Elvestad, Mason Erickson, Liandro Escobedo, Savannah Estes, Gabby Faulkner, Megan Fender, Cole Finn, Grace Flint, Jordon Flippence, Dillon Forbis, Aissa Franks, Megan Friday, Shelby Gray, Arthur Griego, Hunter Hampton, Lexi Herbert, Gregory Hernandez, Adam Hoke, Marion Hughes, Joanna Irvin, Lily Irvin, Sophie Isom, Teryl Jenkins, Brett Jones, Jaxon Keller, Perlene Keller, Hadley Koske, Lauren Kyllo, Abbi Larsen, Chrissy Lebeau, Journey LeBeau, Elias Lichtenstein, Kate Locascio, Bella Marion, Laina Martin, Joseph Martinez, Laura Martínez Fernández, Sam Meadows, Billie Meeks, Logan Miller, Meridian Montoya, Maggie Moore, Jackson Morris, Brian Mwangi, Jen Nicolae, Matthew O’Halloran, Simon Olsen, Ayla Palmer, Aiyana Perez, Carmen Perez, Jennifer Person, Tianna Pierce, Codi Raymond, Numark Ricafranca, Grace Rohn, Grayson Rotter, Myra Rudolph, Colton Rydstrom, Mina Shearin, Jori Skaggs, Patty Snyder, Kyra Sponenburgh, Matt Stacey, Bernadene Stacy, Rylen Steckelberg, Ashley Steffen, Janelle Streeter, Nicholas Strickland, Sadie Sturman, Makenzie Templeton, Makinzi Torres, Nic Watts, Shelby Weltz, Aspen West, Savannah West, Kinzie Wilkerson, and Delaney Young.

The 2021 Spring Dean’s List honorees are full-time students (taking a minimum of 12.0 college-level credit hours) who have earned a 3.5-3.99 GPA.

Kodi Anesi, Brooke Arnold, Shay Bald Eagle, Sage Bearnson, Matazie Brewer, Sala Buesig, Selene Carrion Loredo, Dallys Chitwood, Jack Chlumak, Paige Cramer, Dominic D’Anzi, Nicole Davis, Darby Delgado, Julia Dorothy, Maysen Dykman, Melissa Escobedo, Katie Fisher, Kenia Flores Perez, Elliot Follett, Jennifer Foos, Edgar Galvez, Faith Gardner, Lili Gates, Cristie Guina, Sky Harding, Rebekah Hartley, Kayla Hay, Kaeli Hendrickson, Alondra Hernandez, Kim Hobbs, Charles Hoenes, Israel Holguin, Blake Howard, Leah Huckaby, Noah Hutchinson, Taylor Ingalls, Will Joca, Kaden Kellner, Sofia Langer, Ellymay Leblanc, Oaklee Lerohl, Katie Liljenquist, Maycee Manzanares, Morgan Masson, Jake Mattox, Zilan Meng, Kerrie Metcalf, Justen Miller, Shanna Miller, Alex Minge, Jacob Mintz, Domanick Montoya, Marcus Moore, Daniel Morales, Missy Mortensen, Alexxis Motisi, Mary Moyle, Kendric Muehler, Seta Nai, Benjamin Nelson, Sahara Nestell, Madisyn Pantle, Mitchell Pape, Drew Peterson, Whispe Pingetzer, Nikole Pollard, Davis Richard, Marcella Roman, Alvin Seminole, Kayla Slack, Aaron Sturgill, Alex Terrazas, Wakiza Thayer, Dorian Thomas, Kirk Thomas, Dustin Thompson, Kate Tierney, Bo Tilton, Jay Tyndall, Jordan Vanetti, Ty Vineyard, Bradley Vold, Erin Walraven, Daniel Weyrich, and Maile Williams.