Funeral services for Wendall John Antelope, Jr., 26, will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in the Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Interment will follow at Yellowcalf Cemetery. A Wake will be held Tuesday evening at his home, 1315 South Federal Blvd, Lot 36, Riverton, WY.

Mr. Antelope passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Riverton, Wyoming.

He was born on February 24, 1995, son of Wendall Antelope, Sr. and Alberta Hutchinson in Lander, Wyoming.

