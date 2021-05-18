Riverton Middle School’s Community Improvement projects about to go public

Four students from Riverton Middle School’s Community Improvement Association (C.I.A.) appeared on the Wind River Radio Network’s Let’s Talk Fremont program Tuesday morning. The students talked about the projects they had done, or are working on, for the benefit of the community.

Instructor Ms. Lauren Urquidez, who team teaches the C.I.A. Classes with Alma Law, brought Braedyn Mosbrucker and Rilyn Brown, whose project is helping fundraise for a family’s medical expenses, and the team of Tasha Kenyon and Rosy Estrada, who are interested in painting a “hands” mural on the north side of the former swimming pool building in City Park adjacent to the Farmer’s Market space.

Urquidez said there are 170 Seventh graders at RMS and they all have different programs aimed at improving something in the community. She said guest speakers went to the school and talked about different needs and the ideas for projects came from those class sessions and from students themselves.

Some of the finalized projects will be presented to the classes, and some will be done publicly on the school’s Facebook live. Even more of the projects are planned for this summer with presentations this coming fall. All of the completed presentations will be made before the end of school coming up in several weeks.