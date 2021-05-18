Interim appointments made for two State Cabinet Positions after resignations

Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Deputy Director Stefan Johansson as Interim Director of the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) and Information Services Administrator Timothy Sheehan as Interim Chief Information Officer of the Department of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS).

The appointments came after the resignations of WDH Director Mike Ceballos and ETS Chief Information Officer Gordon Knopp.

“I want to thank Mike and Gordon for their service to the state of Wyoming, and I appreciate their efforts in guiding their agencies through the challenges of the past two years,” Governor Gordon said. “I appreciate Stefan and Timothy’s willingness to step up into these important roles to support these agencies on an interim basis.”