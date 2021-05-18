Growing the State’s Small-Scale Producers, Makers, Artists & Artisans Virtual Workshops set Next Week

Main Street America and the Wyoming Business Council will host virtual workshops dedicated to supporting Wyoming’s small businesses and craftsmen from May 25 to 27, 2021. Make Wyoming: Growing the State’s Small-Scale Producers, Makers, Artists, and Artisans is free thanks to support from the USDA.

Across Wyoming, entrepreneurs and small business owners are engaged in making, producing, and growing unique products. The Make Wyoming workshop will present trends in consumerism and small business development that attendees can use to further scale their businesses locally, regionally, and nationally. In addition, each of the three days will focus on a core topic including E-Commerce, Exploring Wholesaling, and Retail Readiness.

“The pandemic has resulted in major economic shifts in Main Streets across the country, including a rise in entrepreneurship and small-scale production,” said Main Street America’s Chief Program Officer Matthew Wagner, Ph.D. “Small-scale manufacturing is a powerful tool for local economic growth and a great way to tie opportunity to place. I’m thrilled that we’re able to support these types of growing businesses in Wyoming through the Make Wyoming workshop.”

Featured sessions at the workshop include:

Trends for Small-Scale Producers, led by Matthew Wagner from Main Street America Advertisement

Getting and Growing Online for Small Scale Producers, led by Beyond Main

Business to Business: Exploring Wholesale, led by 37 Oaks

Direct to Consumers: Retail Readiness, led by Gadiel Group

The conference builds off Made on Main, a pilot initiative from Wyoming Main Street, a program of the Wyoming Business Council. Launched in 2019, the Made on Main program aimed at placing small manufacturers and producers in vacant downtown spaces to enhance entrepreneurship and business diversity in downtown Wyoming communities.

“Supporting small-scale manufacturing is an opportunity to help realize the goal of diversifying Wyoming’s economy,” said Linda Klinck, Program Manager for Wyoming Main Street. “Making use of under-utilized building space can be the perfect place for startups. Many downtowns and communities have buildings that might be a good fit. Learning about the resources available at Make Wyoming is a great start”

The workshops will be recorded for future viewing and will be housed on a website focused on additional resources for small-scale manufacturers. Learn more and register here.