The Fremont county Library System is hiring three Summer Interns! They’re looking for three collaborative, energetic, creative individuals to work serving the community. One Summer Intern will be hired for each public library in Lander, Riverton, and Dubois. Applicants must be enrolled in a higher education institution such as a university, college or training school Wages are teen dollars per hour. Applications are due May 26th.
See the full Job Description Here
Submit the Intern Application form and FCLS Employment Application to
Anita Marple : amarple@fclsonline.org in Lander
Shari Haskins : shaskins@fclsonline.org in Riverton
Kathy Gettelman : kgettelman@fclsonline.org in Dubois
Required Forms
FCLS Application Form and Intern Application Form
The FCLS Summer Intern Program is funded by the generosity of a private donor and the Fremont County Library Foundation.
Fremont County Library Seeks Summer Interns
