Fremont County Library Seeks Summer Interns

The Fremont county Library System is hiring three Summer Interns! They’re looking for three collaborative, energetic, creative individuals to work serving the community. One Summer Intern will be hired for each public library in Lander, Riverton, and Dubois. Applicants must be enrolled in a higher education institution such as a university, college or training school Wages are teen dollars per hour. Applications are due May 26th.



See the full Job Description Here



Submit the Intern Application form and FCLS Employment Application to

Anita Marple : amarple@fclsonline.org in Lander

Shari Haskins : shaskins@fclsonline.org in Riverton

Kathy Gettelman : kgettelman@fclsonline.org in Dubois



Required Forms

FCLS Application Form and Intern Application Form



The FCLS Summer Intern Program is funded by the generosity of a private donor and the Fremont County Library Foundation.