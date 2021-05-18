Fast and Furriest 5K at CWC This Saturday morning

The annual Fast and Furriest 5K is coming up Saturday to benefit the Critical Care Companion Animal Fund at the Stock Doc Veterinary Clinic in Riverton.

There will be a bouncy house for the kids, yoga with puppies, a petting zoo, the always entertaining “wiener dive” for dogs and water stations at the CWC Flag Pole circle drive and along the route.

Tee shirts and a goodie bag will be provided to all registrants. Those who want a tee shirt but will not race can buy one for $12.

It starts at 7:30 and runs to 11:30 with a free BBQ to follow

See the details below or go to Rivertonvet.com

Date: May 22, 2021

Events: Live race 5K, Virtual 5k, Run/Bike/Skate/Horseback 5K, 1K Kiddo Race.

Where: Central Wyoming College 2660 Peck Ave, Riverton, WY (Circle Drive Location)

Virtual 5K Option: Anywhere! 5K=3.1miles. Map your run in an app (i.e Map My Run) to submit times!!

Awards: Top Male, Top Female, Top Pet, Most furry, Most athletic, Best Costume, Top Weiner Diver, Top Tricks and more…

Registration for the race in person here.

Registration for the Virtual race here.

Donate: Critical Care Companion Animal Fund

Adopt a Pet

All too often as veterinarians we are faced with difficult decisions where our patients do not have insurance or the finances to cover the costs of medical care. It is so heartbreaking to see our family pets experience these situations, which is especially important with critical care and emergency cases when time is of the essence. The Critical Care Companion Animal Fund was created and co-sponsored by the PAWS for Life Animal Adoption League and The Stock Doc, to give families the opportunity to apply for and be able to cover the veterinary care that is needed to support their pet. Please help support our cause, it has already helped pets in need! The Fremont County Community was able to help us raise close to $6000 last year, Please help us to continue our quest!

To learn more visit Facebook Page or register here!

Our Mission

The Fast and the Furriest race began in 2012 as a fundraiser to help support the Critical Care Companion Animal Fund. This fund was created to help support families faced with difficult circumstances where pets are in desperate need of emergent or critical veterinary care, however, the family is unable to provide the care that is needed because of financial hardships. Clients that are offered this opportunity must demonstrate need which is shown by low income and denied access to a Care Credit card. During this process, however, owners must validate that they provide preventative care for their pets. Once this is demonstrated, a separate committee composed of non-clinic individuals then distributes funds to clients who comply with the guidelines and demonstrate need. Once accepted, The Stock Doc will treat and medicate each disease or problem to their utmost potential and discount services, diagnostics, medications, and treatments. This fundraiser focuses on wellness and health for our pets and our families, as well as great fun, food, and awards. The CCCAF helps pets of all shapes, small or large, and the exotic type! The CCCAF has already helped pets and families in these difficult situations, please help us to do more! Help save a pet’s life. Thank you for all your support!!