Arts Applications Open for Professional Development or Career Advancement Grant

Applications for the Wyoming Arts Council’s Professional Development-Career Advancement Grant are now available for projects taking place between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

The Professional Development/Career Advancement Grant is designed to help grow the capacity of organizations and individuals that work in and support the arts. Examples of how funding can be used include board development, leadership development, conference attendance, professional development training, fundraising development, strategic planning, creation of marketing plans, research and development, or equipment purchases. Individual artists are eligible and encouraged to apply for this grant.

Applicants are eligible to receive up to $750. The deadline to submit an application is six weeks before the project start date. Organizations that do not receive a fiscal year 2022 Community Support Grant are eligible to receive up to two Arts Council grants in this grant category for different programs or events.

For more information, visit the Wyoming Arts Council website: http://wyomingartscouncil.org or contact Grants Manager Karen Merklin at (307) 214-7819 or karen.merklin@wyo.gov.