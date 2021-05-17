One killed in Saturday motorcycle crash in canyon

The Wyoming Highway Patrol had identified the victim in a motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday on US20/WYO 789 in the Wind River Canyon. Killed was 34-year-old Heather Weber.

According to the report of the crash, Weber’s motorcycle was northbound when she failed to negotiate a left-hand curve. The motorcycle left the roadway to the right and struck the canon wall. Weber was thrown from the bike. She was not wearing a helmet.

The investigating Trooper cited speed and driver inattention as a cause of the crash, which occurred on dry pavement with clear weather. The fatality was the 33rd of this year on state highways, compared with 27 deaths on this date one year ago.