Jan 14, 1987 – May 15, 2021

Heather Weber, 34, of Riverton passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Fremont Center in Riverton. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, Wyoming.

Heather LaRae Weber was born January 14, 1987 to Fred DeWitt Weber and Sheri Lea Spencer. She was raised in Shoshoni, WY and graduated Shoshoni High School with the Class of 2005. After graduation she attained her Cosmetology – Esthetician license from Central Wyoming College. Heather was a Nail Technician for over 13 years and was proudly working at Icons & Rebels Salon doing nails and lashes in Riverton.

Heather married Ryan Mosbrucker on July 26, 2008 at the United Methodist Church in Riverton. The couple had two children, Chastyn LaRae and Raycen Lee Mosbrucker. They later divorced.

Her family said her number one priority was spending time with her kids and chasing them with their sports. She loved her family and always put everyone first. She had a love for animals. Heather was proud of her new found independence.

Heather is survived by her parents, Fred D. Weber and Sheri L. Apodaca and husband A.J.; children, Raycen Lee and Chastyn LaRae Mosbrucker; former husband, Ryan Mosbrucker; three brothers, Dane Weber and wife Linde and their children, Trenton and Taryn; Brandon Weber and wife Alison and their children, Lilly and Corbin; Jordan Weber and wife Abbey and their children, Daegen and Eastann; and numerous extended family and friends.

Memorials may be made to her children, Chastyn and Raycen Mosbrucker Fund in care of the Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

