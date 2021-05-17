Dubois woman sentenced to prison for Meth Conspiracy

Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that the United States District Court for the District of Wyoming has sentenced four defendants charged in a drug distribution case. ANGEL DE JESUS DUARTE-TOLEDO, age 34 of Yuma, Arizona; LOUIZ SERBANDO PENA-HERMOSILLO, age 35 of Casper, Wyoming; ASHLEY NICHOLE BULLOCK, age 35 of Gillette, Wyoming; and SHEILA ANN ROHOVIE, age 33 of Dubois, Wyoming, were all convicted and sentenced related to their involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Around April 2020, the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), in collaboration with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), began investigating a drug distribution ring engaged in the distribution of methamphetamine in Wyoming. The investigation began when DCI notified USPIS that its agents believed individuals in Wyoming were using the postal service to mail methamphetamine. Acting on DCI’s information, USPIS recovered a package containing about 424 grams of methamphetamine. Investigators determined that Angel De Jesus Duarte-Toledo was mailing methamphetamine from Arizona to Wyoming for further distribution. After co-conspirators in Wyoming received the packages, the methamphetamine was then distributed throughout the Gillette and Glenrock communities.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming prosecuted four individuals involved in the scheme, including: Duarte-Toledo, sentenced to 121 months imprisonment; PenaHermosillio, sentenced to 145 months imprisonment; Bullock, sentenced to 77 months imprisonment; and Rohovie, sentenced to 120 months (10 Years) imprisonment.

“As this case demonstrates, bolden methamphetamine traffickers are using every possible method to sell this poisonous drug to the people of Wyoming. In order to stop this dangerous and illegal trade, we will closely coordinate with all of our law enforcement partners, including the USPIS to identify, arrest, prosecute, and incarcerate those responsible,” said Murray.

This crime was investigated by United States Postal Inspection Service and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan Coppom.