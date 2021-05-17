Construction Site Vandalism reported; Theft from vehicles; Aggravated Assault

From law enforcement reports received Monday, May 17th

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

A BIA Wind River Police Officer on patrol came upon a single vehicle crash at 10:28 a.m. on Friday on the Gas Hills Road with one unconscious person at the scene.

The Riverton Police Department investigated this crash reported at 1160 Major Avenue in Riverton Friday at 4:29 p.m. The driver was reportedly okay.

Fremont County Search and Rescue was activated Saturday morning at 4:34 a.m. for a 61-year-old Riverton area man who was injured while fishing at an address on the Missouri Valley Road. The man was successfully rescued and transported for medical treatment by ground ambulance.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near milepost 114 just past the Boysen Dam. Killed was 34-year-old Heather Weber. Read more here.

A clean-up at the Rendezvous Ponds in Riverton resulted in the discovery of drug paraphernalia and suspicious baggies and a box.

A reported assault on the Stoney Point Road near Dubois is Under Investigation.

Under investigation is an incident that was reported at 2:28 a.m. on West Center Avenue in Pavillion. The incident allegedly involved verbal threats but no weapons.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol was dispatched at 3:50 a.m. on Sunday to the area of the Bass Lake Road and highway 789 for a motorcycle crash that allegedly injured two people.

A man was arrested for Criminal Entry after illegally entering a home on Blue Shale Road northwest of Riverton.

A woman was arrested after allegedly throwing rocks at a pickup truck in the Arapahoe area at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

A vandalism to multiple vehicle and trailers was reported at 6:58 a.m. Monday morning at a construction site at milepost 103 north of Shoshoni on US 20/WYO 789. The vandalism is under investigation.

Riverton Police Department

The RPD responded to 85 calls for service over the weekend, made 17 arrests

Advertisement

and issued two citations.

A woman called from the 1200 block of East Webbwood Road just after 9 a.m. on Friday to report her chickens were missing. The caller said she was not sure if someone took them or if an animal ate them.

A report is pending on a reported fight between four individuals at North 7th East and East Jackson at 11:39 a.m. Friday.

A report is pending on an alleged rolling Domestic Abuse called in at 1:22 that occurred in a vehicle coming into Riverton.

An eyewitness called police to report individuals checking various parked vehicles on East Jackson to see if the doors were unlocked. Police were unable to locate the suspects.

The theft of a pair of Nike Tennis Shoes was called in at 12:43 p.m. from Famous Footwear in the 1800 block of West Main. The subject left in a teal Ford F-150 pickup with Texas license plates.

A White Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with the keys left in the ignition was reported stolen from an address on East Monroe.

A theft of bottles of alcohol was reported from Smiths Food and Drug at 8:24 p.m. Saturday night. The suspects fled the scene in a white four-door Chevy Impala sedan.

A firearm of undisclosed description was reported taken from a vehicle on Cheryl Sue Drive.

A theft of hunting gear and a gun stock was taken from a vehicle parked on East Lincoln Avenue.

A man was arrested at 2:15 p.m. from an address on Cheyenne Avenue after allegedly throwing a hot butane torch at another person, causing burns.

A caller who witnessed a shoplifting incident at the Loaf’N Jug store on North Federal said a female with long hair and blonde highlights took a phone charger. A report is pending.

Lander Police Department

There was no report received Monday by 3 p.m.