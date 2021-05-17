A School Crime Prevention Course is coming to CWC in June

Central Wyoming College and the Shoshoni Police Department will host a “School Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED)* course” June 9-11. The course will be held at CWC’s Riverton campus.

According to a news release, this three-day course uses design, management, and activity strategies to reduce opportunities for crime to occur, reduce fear, and improve the overall safety of schools.

Upon completion of this 24-hour course, successful completion of a written test is required to obtain a course certificate. The course will include a hands-on CPTED evaluation of a school, and attendees will be provided with tools to use on their school campuses or in their associated activities with school safety.



Cost: $345 per person for NASRO (National Association of School Resource Officers) members / $395 per person for non-NASRO members.

For more information contact Chuck Carr at 307-855-2143

Registration information is available here

*Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) is a multi-disciplinary approach of crime prevention that uses urban and architectural design and the management of built and natural environments. CPTED strategies aim to reduce victimization, deter offender decisions that precede criminal acts, and build a sense of community among inhabitants so they can gain territorial control of areas, reduce crime, and minimize fear of crime. CPTED is pronounced ‘sep-ted’ and it is also known around the world as Designing Out Crime, defensible space, and other similar terms.