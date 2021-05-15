Medicaid Expansion bill recommended by Joint Revenue Committee

As expected, the issue of expanded Medicaid coverage for Wyoming’s low income population will come up again, perhaps as early as the upcoming July session of the legislature.

Meeting in Fremont County this past week, the Joint Revenue Committee voted 9 – 5 to sponsor Medicaid Expansion legislation once again.

In the last legislative session, Medicaid Expansion came close to passage.

HB162 passed the House on a 32-28 vote on March 24th. Voting for the House Bill were local representatives Andrea Clifford (HD33) Riverton, Lloyd Larsen, Lander (HD54) and Ember Oakley (HD55) Riverton. Voting no was Pepper Ottman (HD34) rural Riverton and John Winter (HD28) Kirby.

In the Senate, Cale Case (SD25) of Lander supported the House bill but Tim Salazar (SD26) of Riverton and Ed Cooper (SD20) Ten Sleep, voted against it. The House Bill failed 8-22 on the floor.

The Senate’s version of the bill, SF154, co-sponored by Case, was assigned to the Labor and Health Committee where it passed 3-2 with a Do Pass recommendation, but it was not brought to the floor for action, and it died.

In earlier testimony supporting the House bill, the President of the Wyoming Hospital Association Eric Boley told the Powell Tribune that “Medicaid expansion would allow from 22,000 to 25,000 folks to qualify for coverage. Most of those folks are single moms with one or two kids who are working multiple jobs,” Boley said. “This will allow them to seek health care in an appropriate setting and seek preventative care as opposed to going to the ER.”