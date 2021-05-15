July 23, 1956 – May 11, 2021

Lois Jean Hale, age 64, passed away at her home in Lander, Wyoming on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Lois was born on July 23, 1956 In Barnabus, Logan County, West Virginia to Oscar Taylor Hale and Edna Marie (Varney) Hale.

She was employed as a Specialized Housekeeper in the healthcare industry for many years.

Per her wishes, cremation will take place and she will be taken back to West Virginia to be buried with her parents.

Should friends desire, memorials might be made to the Lander Senior Citizen Center, 205 South 10th Street, Lander, WY 82520 or

Church of the Nazarene, attn. Pastor Phil Ferguson, 385 North 2nd Street, Lander, WY 82520

