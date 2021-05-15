Arlyn Joseph Tschacher, 66, of Riverton passed away at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home. A viewing will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am prior to the funeral. Burial will follow the funeral at Mountain View Cemetery.

Arlyn Joseph Tschacher was born on August 17, 1954 in Riverton, WY to Albert John and Arminta Lebon (Shelley) Tschacher. He grew up in Riverton and graduated from Riverton High School. Arlyn served in the United States Army from 1973 until 1979.

He lived in Cheyenne in the 1980’s going to college. He met his wife, Lucy in Cheyenne when he lived there for a few years while attending college. On November 19, 1988, he and Lucy married at St. John Lutheran Church in Riverton, Wyoming.

Arlyn worked as a janitor for CES, CWC, Walmart and Fremont County as well as Jaycee’s, Dresser Atlas and LP Mill. He enjoyed gardening, wood working, cars, crafts and built a beautiful Victorian dollhouse.

Survivors include his wife, Lucy of Riverton, WY; son, Chris Tschacher, daughter, Stefanie Tschacher, John Tschacher, Michael Tschacher and Charlie (Kourtni James) Tschacher; grandchildren, Meka, Killian, Zack and Esme; three brothers, Kent Tschacher, Randy Tschacher and Mike (Patti) Tschacher.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.