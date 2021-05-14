Drought Conditions Easing with recent moisture

The U.S. Drought Monitor is reporting that Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie Counties are now out of extreme drought. The report shows the upper half of Fremont County and most of Hot Springs and Washakie counties are now in Moderate drought, with the southern half of Fremont County in Severe Drought.

Advertisement

Highlights from the report:

• Extreme drought persists for south-central Wyoming, though the overall area has lessened over the past few weeks.

• Severe drought continuing across the western mountains and most of central and northeastern Wyoming.