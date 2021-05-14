Another New Physician now practicing in Riverton

SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce that Daniel Bender, DO has joined its staff and will be offering primary care services to patients in Fremont County. Dr. Bender is one of several physicians to begin practicing in Fremont County this year as SageWest continues to grow healthcare services.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Bender to SageWest Health Care,” said John Ferrelli, CEO of SageWest Health Care. “Access to primary care is important in promoting good health in our community and Dr. Bender’s expertise will be important as our hospitals strive to meet our region’s evolving healthcare needs.”

Dr. Bender completed his residency at the East Liverpool Health System- Liverpool City Hospital in Liverpool, Ohio. He earned his medical degree from Lincoln Memorial University- DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tenn.

Advertisement

Dr. Bender specializes in general health, preventative medicine, inpatient medicine and point of care ultrasound. He has a particular interest in the care of medically complex patients and finding the most up to date, evidence-based recommendations. Dr. Bender believes that every patient and his/her family is different, with unique needs. His goal in his practice is to design an individual treatment plan to help each one of his patients achieve the best possible outcome.

Dr. Bender is accepting new patients at the Riverton Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming located at 1035 Rose Lane in Riverton. To schedule an appointment, call 463-4160.