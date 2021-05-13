High School Graduation ceremonies begin Saturday

It’s high school graduation season in Fremont County and Wyotoday.com will be there with live-stream videos of most of the ceremonies.
Here’s the schedule for the livestream events. See the links for Wyotoday – Youtube and WyotodayNews – Facebook at Wyotoday.com:
Saturday, May 15th – Fort Washakie, 11 a.m.
Sunday, May 16th – Shoshoni, 2 p.m.
Friday, May 21st – Arapahoe
Sunday, May, 23rd – Riverton, 12 Noon (On RHS Website and Wyotoday Youtube)
Sunday, May 23rd – St. Stephens, 12 Noon
Sunday, May 23rd, Lander Valley, 1 p.m.
Sunday, May 23rd, Wyoming Indian, 2 p.m.
Sunday, May 23rd, Wind River, 4 p.m.
Graduation ceremonies not being livestreamed:
Pathfinder H.S. , May 21
Western Heritage Academy, May 23
Dubois, May 23