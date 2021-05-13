Breaking News

High School Graduation ceremonies begin Saturday

May 13, 2021
The 2020 Graduation Ceremony at Wind River High School in Pavillion drew a large crowd of family and friends on the football field and on the Wyotoday Livestream. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

It’s high school graduation season in Fremont County and Wyotoday.com will be there with live-stream videos of most of the ceremonies.

Here’s the schedule for the livestream events. See the links for Wyotoday – Youtube and WyotodayNews – Facebook at Wyotoday.com:

Saturday, May 15th – Fort Washakie, 11 a.m.

Sunday, May 16th – Shoshoni, 2 p.m.

Friday, May 21st – Arapahoe

, 5:30 p .m.

Sunday, May, 23rd – Riverton, 12 Noon (On RHS Website and Wyotoday Youtube)

Sunday, May 23rd – St. Stephens, 12 Noon

Sunday, May 23rd, Lander Valley, 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 23rd, Wyoming Indian, 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 23rd, Wind River, 4 p.m.

Graduation ceremonies not being livestreamed:

Pathfinder H.S. , May 21

Western Heritage Academy, May 23

Dubois, May 23

