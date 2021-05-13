High School Graduation ceremonies begin Saturday

It’s high school graduation season in Fremont County and Wyotoday.com will be there with live-stream videos of most of the ceremonies.

Here’s the schedule for the livestream events. See the links for Wyotoday – Youtube and WyotodayNews – Facebook at Wyotoday.com:

Saturday, May 15th – Fort Washakie, 11 a.m.

Sunday, May 16th – Shoshoni, 2 p.m.

Friday, May 21st – Arapahoe

, 5:30 p .m.

Sunday, May, 23rd – Riverton, 12 Noon (On RHS Website and Wyotoday Youtube)

Sunday, May 23rd – St. Stephens, 12 Noon

Sunday, May 23rd, Lander Valley, 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 23rd, Wyoming Indian, 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 23rd, Wind River, 4 p.m.

Graduation ceremonies not being livestreamed:

Pathfinder H.S. , May 21

Western Heritage Academy, May 23

Dubois, May 23