Dog missing after crash Wednesday night

Article Updated: May 13, 2021
Daisy the Basset Hound is missing just south of Riverton following a vehicle crash she was in. Bella was found this morning, but Daisy is still missing.

Have you seen one of these dogs? There was a one vehicle rollover Wednesday night just south of Riverton on the Sand Draw Highway, WYO 135. The driver of the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries, but was flown to an out of county hospital for specialized treatment. The driver had his two dogs with him, Bella and Daisy, but only Bella has been found as of this morning.

The crash was just south of Riverton. The missing dog is believed to be between mile posts 1 and 5. If you see Daisy, please alert the Stock Doc at 856-7764.

