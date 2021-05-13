Carl A. Gustafson, 87, formerly of Casper, Wyoming and resident of the Boysen Lake area for 20 years passed away on December 18, 2020 at the Life Care Center in Casper, Wyoming.

Military funeral honors will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville, Wyoming.

Mr. Gustafson was an Honorably Discharged Veteran of the United States Navy. He served on the USS Helena and the USS Watts.

