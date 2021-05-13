AARP: Emergency Broadband Benefits available to Seniors

A recent AARP survey found many Americans age 50+ struggle to access and afford high-speed internet. According to the study, 15% of adults 50+ do not have access to any type of internet and 60% say the cost of high-speed internet is a problem. The findings underscore the potential impact of a new Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBB) launched today by the Federal Communications Commission. AARP is encouraging all Americans who are struggling to afford their existing high-speed internet service as well as those who cannot afford to subscribe to high-speed internet service to sign up for the EBB program today.

“The pandemic has shown that access to high-speed internet is not a luxury; it’s a necessity. People without high-speed internet service are being left behind when it comes to health care, work, connecting with family and friends and education,” said Nancy A. LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. “AARP strongly supports the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program and will continue to advocate for policies that help close the digital divide that has left millions of older adults without internet access.”

According to a recent report from Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP’s Aging Connected initiative, in partnership with the Humana Foundation, more than 22 million Americans 65+ still lack broadband at home.

The EBB program aims to help households struggling to afford high-speed internet during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will run until the $3.2 billion in allocated funds are gone, but no longer than six months after the federal government declares an end to the pandemic.

For resources and more information about EBB, visit aarp.org/EBB, call 1-833-511-0311 or text “internet” to 22777. For information in Spanish, visit aarp.org/FCCSubsidioInternetor call 1-833-511-0311.

Under this short-term program, households may be eligible for a discount on their high-speed internet service of up to:

· $50/month discount for high-speed internet services.

· $75/month discount for high-speed internet services for households on Tribal lands.

· A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer or tablet purchased through a participating provider.

Americans who may have experienced financial setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic or are struggling to get by may be eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit if they:

· Qualify for the Lifeline program, as well as those who participate in certain federal assistance programs, such as Medicaid, SNAP, and SSI benefits.

· Experienced a substantial loss of income since February 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

· Meet the criteria for a participating internet provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

AARP has a long history of providing personal technology resources. As part of our digital literacy work, OATS offers digital literacy courses, resources, and events through its flagship program Senior Planet, which are a key part of the AA