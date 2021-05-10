UW Plans Commencement Ceremonies May 14-15

The University of Wyoming is scheduled to accord degrees upon 1,515 undergraduate students, 363 graduate students, 71 College of Law students and 53 School of Pharmacy students during spring commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday, May 14-15.

Four ceremonies are planned in UW’s Arena-Auditorium, with each graduate allowed a limited number of guest tickets. The ceremonies each will feature an abbreviated program of speakers, followed by the awarding of degrees. There will be no processional or recessional, and the stage party will be limited. Social distancing and face masks will be observed in the seating of both the graduates and their guests.

Graduates also will have the opportunity to participate in commencement virtually, as the ceremonies will be broadcast live via UW’s WyoCast system and YouTube.

— The first ceremony, set for 12:30 p.m. May 14, is for students graduating from the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the College of Engineering and Applied Science, and the School of Energy Resources. The keynote speaker is Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, who also will receive an honorary doctoral degree from the university. The link for viewing is https://wyolinks.uwyo.edu/2021SpringComm1.

— The second ceremony, starting at 5:30 p.m. May 14, is for students graduating from the College of Business, the College of Health Sciences, and the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources. The keynote speaker is UW President Ed Seidel. The viewing link is https://wyolinks.uwyo.edu/2021SpringComm2

Advertisement

— The third ceremony, set for 9 a.m. May 15, is for all graduate students as well as undergraduate students graduating from the College of Education. The speaker is Ryan Walsh, who was asked by family to speak in place of Crawford White Eagle Sr., UW’s other 2021 honorary degree recipient, who is being recognized posthumously. The link is https://wyolinks.uwyo.edu/2021SpringComm3.

— The fourth ceremony, scheduled at 2 p.m. May 15, is for students graduating from the College of Arts and Sciences. The keynote speaker is Seidel. The link is https://wyolinks.uwyo.edu/2021SpringComm4.

UW’s College of Law will hold its own commencement ceremony at 11 a.m. May 14 in the UW Conference Center. It will be available for viewing at https://wyolinks.uwyo.edu/2021SpringLawComm.

UW-Casper will conduct commencement May 13.