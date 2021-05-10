Sheriff and Coroner Updates planned at Commission meeting Tuesday

The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday morning will hear regular monthly updates from Sheriff Ryan Lee and Coroner Mark Stratmoen plus hear a request for the Pavillion South Subdivision and draft changes to the county’s simple subdivision regulations.

County Clerk Julie Freese will award a 25-year-service award to Becky Enos and a discussion will be held on cattle guard and culverts from Transportation Superintendent Billy Meeks.

In the commissions afternoon session, there will be nine hearings on various county departments and offices.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Lander. The meeting may be viewed via Zoom. The agenda is copied below: