Governor Gordon Proclaims Economic Development Week in Wyoming

Governor Mark Gordon proclaimed May 9 to 15, 2021 as Economic Development Week in Wyoming to celebrate economic development’s positive contributions and explain the importance of the profession in our communities, which includes: Policies and efforts governments and local economic developers undertake to retain and grow jobs as well as public and private investment within a community.

This includes facilitating people, information, opportunities and even removing roadblocks to allow this to happen. Local and state efforts directed at improving the business climate through specific efforts in business finance, marketing, business retention and expansion, technology transfer, community planning, vibrant main streets, real estate development, entrepreneurship, placemaking, and others. Policies and programs to provide quality of life services and standards (such as police, fire department, plowing, senior services, parks/recreation, library services, etc.) to ensure we have communities where people want to live, work and play.

“Economic development is the core of well-being and quality of life for Wyoming businesses and communities,” Governor Gordon said. “Wyoming is blessed with an abundance of natural resources and an adventurous lifestyle. Economic development helps add value to Wyoming’s potential through business recruitment and existing business expansion, entrepreneurial development and collaboration between business and industry, community organizations, government entities and stakeholders.”

This year in Wyoming, communities and economic development organizations are celebrating Economic Development Week in a variety of ways. Goshen County Economic Development has been proactive in promoting the celebration each year, and this week they will host coffee and donuts in each municipality, a photo contest, and virtual tours of their economic development offices. Other activities around the state include local media spotlights, sharing the economic impacts of local employers and industries, and testimonials and social media posts highlighting economic development efforts.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Wyoming’s southwest region, “We are partnering with Western Wyoming Community College and Sweetwater Travel and Tourism to produce a video highlighting economic development/quality of life projects, tourism and education,” shared Kayla McDonald, Economic Development Specialist with Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition. “National Community College Month is this month and National Travel and Tourism Week is the week before National Economic Development Week, so we are merging our efforts together.”

The Governor signed the Economic Development Week Proclamation virtuallyon Wednesday, May 5. The proclamation states, among other things, that “economic development is critical to the productivity and sustainability of the State of Wyoming and its people; and that Wyoming values the work and partnerships necessary to make our communities more attractive and vibrant places to live.”

“Economic development impacts are felt when you walk down your Main Street and see people shopping and dining local, admire the clean streets and sense of place, and know your community has the services you and your family need to be safe, healthy, and prosperous,” said Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell. “Those impacts are made possible by a thriving business community with economic stability and security, even in the face of challenges.” Dorrell continued: “Economic developers and community leaders work hand-in-hand every day to help their towns and cities thrive and be more resilient. To realize these benefits takes time, commitment, facilitation, and buy-in. Economic Development Week is the perfect opportunity to say “Thank You!” and showcase these valuable partnerships and day-to-day efforts.”