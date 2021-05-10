CWC ESports team came up short in National Semifinals

The first CWC eSports season came to an end on Monday with our Call of Duty Gunfight team losing in the national semi-finals. Erik Shafer and Rylen Steckelberg had a great season and only lost one game all season. Central had three teams/individuals make it to the playoffs in two different games this season. ESports Coach Adam Simon stated, “making it this far is a big accomplishment, given this was our first season competing. We are looking forward to the fall season of eSports and hope to continue to make improvements!”

For more information on CWC eSports, please contact Adam Simon at asimon@cwc.edu. GO RUSTLERS!