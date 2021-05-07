Zette N. (Friday) Underwood

May 31, 1950 – May 4, 2021

Zette N. Underwood was born May 31, 1950 to Chester “Owl” Friday and Winnie Effie Trosper Friday in Lander, Wyoming. She passed away at her home on May 4, 2021 surrounded by her family, relatives and friends.

Zette grew up in Mill Creek, Wyoming with her 9 siblings. She attended school at Mill Creek, graduated from Lander Valley High School, then attended Haskell Indian College. She returned home and married Martin Underwood, Jr. in 1971. They had 7 children. Zette worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs for 36 years.

Zette spent her days working, traveling with family, she enjoyed going to the casinos, pow wows, moving to the Sun dance and loved going to the mountains. Zette enjoyed spending her time with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Zette is survived by her children, Holly Underwood, Linda Underwood, Martin (Pete) Underwood, III (Emily), Tyrell Underwood and Kelly Mount; grandchildren, Alyssa, Joey, Robert III & Halle Aragon, Eliana, Martin IV, Marley, Marston and Marcia Underwood, CeCe St. Clair, Terrissa Underwood, Kalijan St. Clair, Kaydn, Keira, Tyrell Jr, Jaya Lincoln, Takoa Underwood, Dee, KK, Swin and Titius Hiwalker; great-grandchildren, Ellehondra, Jordynn Aragon, Olivia, Wyatt & Wiley Aoah, Me’layah, Kylnn & Joey Jr. Aragon, Eaveza Aragon, Josephine Molt; siblings, Linda Hurtado (Howard) and Hubert Friday; followed by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren and family members of the Friday, Trosper, Thunder, Sage, Goggles and Underwood.

Zette was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Effie Friday; brother, Chester and Duane Friday; sisters, Theresa Friday, Estette Dodge, Corrine Revere, Irene Mountain Sheep, and Elaine Hill; son, Louis Underwood; daughter Kerry Underwood and granddaughter Celena Aragon.

Wake Services will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, 6:00 PM at the family home at 141 Trosper Lane, Mill Creek, Wyoming.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, 10:00 AM at the family home at 141 Trosper Lane, Mill Creek, Wyoming.

Interment will follow in The Friday Cemetery, Ethete, Wyoming with Rev. Roxanne Friday officiating.

