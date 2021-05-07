Virus still active locally, new cases in Lander & Riverton schools and in Fremont Co.

While local COVID-19 infections have dropped dramatically, the virus is still active in the community. Riverton High School reported its 19 infection of the Spring Semester on Thursday and the Lander School District said they had one new infection in the past week and one active infection overall.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Fremont County had one new infection and 10 active cases; Hot Springs County had no new cases and one active and Washakie County reported no new cases and eight active infections.

While COVID-19 Vaccinations are now available to anyone in the state aged 16 and up, 27.47 percent of Fremont County’s 39,261 residents have been vaccinated. That includes 36 percent of adults aged 18 and over and 59 percent of those 65 and up. A total of 18,103 shots have been administered in Fremont County, including 9,123 First Doses of Pfizer/Moderna, 8,445 second doses of Pfizer/Moderna and 535 doses of the Jansen or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

In Hot Springs County 31 percent of its total population have been vaccinated and in Washakie County 26 percent of residents there have been fully vaccinated.