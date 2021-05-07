UW Board of Trustees to Meet May 12-14

Plans for financing and construction of new student residence halls, the fall 2021 semester and updates on a number of other topics are on the agenda for the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees during its regular meeting Wednesday-Friday, May 12-14.

The meeting will take place in person at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. UW’s protocols on wearing of masks and physical distancing will be observed. There will be limited seating for members of the public to observe the meeting in person, but public sessions of the board and its committees may be observed by the public at https://wyolinks.uwyo.edu/trusteesmay.

Several committees of the board will meet throughout the day Wednesday.

Thursday’s meeting of the full board will begin at 8 a.m. with an executive session. The public session is expected to begin at about 9:15 a.m. UW President Ed Seidel is scheduled to give an update on UW’s COVID-19 response, including current plans for the fall semester, at 9:50 a.m., followed by an update on strategic scenario planning at 10:15 a.m.

Public testimony will be accepted at 11 a.m. Thursday. Those wishing to offer verbal testimony should go to www.uwyo.edu/trustees/public-comment/web_form.html to fill out the web form. The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.

Discussion and possible action regarding plans for construction of new student residence halls are scheduled from 2-4 p.m. Thursday.

Friday’s meeting begins with an executive session at 8 a.m. The public session is scheduled to start at about 9 a.m., with reports from committees of the trustees.

The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2021-meeting-materials/may_12-14_2021_meeting.html.