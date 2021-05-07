Shoshoni’s Truempler signed with Minnesota College

From Wyopreps.com

All-star athlete Tryston Truempler of Shoshoni will be headed to Minnesota West College in Granite Falls. In football, Truempler had a sensational senior season with the Wranglers as he threw for 924 yards and 14 touchdowns with just 3 interceptions. He also ran the ball for 738 yards and 11 TDs. He was a monster on defense with 127 tackles and was named the 1A 9-man Defensive Player of the Year. Truempler also made the 1A-9 man all-state list.

In the 2019 season, he was also an all-state selection with 747 yards passing and 6 touchdown passes with 640 yards rushing and 5 scores. On defense, Truempler recorded 120 tackles with 4 sacks.

He was also an outstanding wrestler with two state championships to his credit. In 2021, he took the podium at 160 pounds in 2A with a pin over Jacob Goodrich of Wright in the title match and finished the year with a record of 37-2. In his junior year, he was the 2A 152 pound state champion thanks to a win over Kyle Breen of Tongue River. His record that season was 38-8. He took 2nd place in 2A in the 145-pound weight class in 2019, losing in the title match to eventual 4-time state champion Donny Profitt of Kemmerer, finishing with a mark of 43-10

Minnesota West is a junior college that competes in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

Read More: Tryston Truempler of Shoshoni Signs with Minnesota West College