Scott Peters named Chief of Lander Police Department

Mayor Monte Richardson announced Thursday that Scott Peters has been hired to be Lander’s Chief of Police. Peters will begin service to the CIty of Lander on May 17th, 2021.

Peters comes to Lander with a strong background in law enforcement and municipal leadership. He has 16 years of active law enforcement work, in Riverton and Thermopolis. He has served in a variety of positions, including Patrol Officer, School Resource Officer, Patrol Division Sergeant, Detective Sergeant, and most recently as Captain.

Additionally, he served as Mayor of Shoshoni for eight years, 2011- 2018. During that time, significant improvements were made to the town’s budget and management. He also served as Chair of FCAG for 6 years.

Peters’ extensive knowledge of government, police departments, experience in training police officers in many western states, and a degree in business management make him a capable addition to Lander’s police department. “I look forward to his leadership and community engagement.” Richardson said.

The public is welcome to meet Chief Peters during the Lander block party on June 4th and June 5th.

In announcing the selection, Richardson expressed his gratitude to the selection committee. “We were fortunate to have had several highly qualified candidates. I also want to extend deep gratitude for Chief Ron Wells for capably sitting in to serve as Interim Chief for the department. He provided outstanding leadership and support for the department.”.