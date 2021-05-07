Lander Main Street concrete repair project moves to 9th Street/Main Street

Work is continuing in the 9th Street/Main Street intersection on the $6.89 million Lander concrete rehabilitation project.



Day-long restricted traffic movements are the norm along the north side of Lander’s Main Street, including the south side of Main at the 9th Street/Main Street intersection as electrical crews worked Thursday to install a new pedestrian pedestal and crossing buttons.



“We appreciate everyone’s patience in this area. Bigger rigs turning south off Main Street may want to avoid the 9th Street intersection for a few days,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation project inspector Austin Shields of Lander. “Most of the current construction work is taking place on the north side of Main between 9th and 3rd streets, so please watch for workers and the work zone in the street corners.”



Two-way traffic movements (a lane in each direction) is being maintained throughout the Lander streets project.

A Modern Electric employee worked with his auger operator to prepare the soil for a pedestrian button pedestal installation Thursday morning at the 9th Street/Main Street intersection in Lander. WYDOT image

The $6.89 million US287 (Lander Main Street Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and concrete rehabilitation, and US287 pavement overlay) project is 16.2 miles in length, between the Main Street/Buena Vista intersection in Lander and Ft. Washakie. The project includes concrete grinding, concrete joint sealing, asphalt paving, chip sealing, and curb, gutter and ADA ramp repairs.

The contractor’s preliminary work schedule shows work mostly complete by the middle of July.



Weekly public work progress meetings are held at 9 a.m. every Thursday at the southwest corner of the Main Street/2nd Street intersection in downtown Lander. Citizens and businesses are invited to attend the weekly work progress meetings.



Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Erik Smith, P.E., at (307) 332-4151, or by email at erik.smith@wyo.gov