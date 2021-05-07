Breaking News

FCSD#1 Mask Variance does not cover Transportation

News
Article Updated: May 7, 2021
Comments Off on FCSD#1 Mask Variance does not cover Transportation
The administrative offices of the Lander Schools is located on South Ninth Street, the former junior high school building. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The Lander School District, Fremont #1, has received a mask variance from the Wyoming Department of Health. However, there are still several exceptions to the variance. In a posting on the district’s website, Superintendent Dave Barker provided the details:

Post navigation

Posted in: