Man booked into Jail on Failure to Appear charge

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

During the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, one person was booked into the Fremont County Detention Center in Lander for a single misdemeanor charge.

The detention center today reported its inmate population at 184 individuals that it is responsible for. Of these, two are on home detention and eight inmates are being held outside of the county.

Arrests/Citations 4/30 to 5/3/2021

There were no Sheriff’s Office arrests during the past 72 hours

Arrests/Citations 4/19 to 4/23/21

There were no FCSO arrests reported during this 72 hour period.

Arrests/Citations 4/15 to 4/16/21

There were no FCSO arrests reported during this 24 hour period.

Arrests/Citations 4/12 to 4/13/21

There were no FCSO arrests reported during this 24 hour period.

Arrests/Citations 4/1 to 4/2/21

There were no FCSO arrests reported during this 24 hour period.

Arrests/Citations 3/31 to 4/1/21

There were no FCSO arrests reported during this 24 hour period.

Arrests/Citations 3/22 to 3/24

There were no arrests reported by county deputies

Arrests/Citations 3/18 to 3/22

There were no arrests reported by county deputies

Arrests/Citations 3-15 to 3-16

No arrests were reported by county deputies

Arrests/Citations 3/12 – 3/15

Jason E. Miller, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to Deliver.

Arrests/Citations 3/10 to 3/11

No arrests were reported by county deputies.

Arrests/Citations 3/5 to 3/8

No arrests during this period

Arrests/Citations 2-1 to 2-11

There were no arrests by Sheriff’s Deputies during the above dates

Arrests/Citations 1-26 to 1-29

There were no Sheriff’s Office arrests reported these dates

Arrests/Citations 1-22 to 1-25

There were no Sheriff’s Office Arrests reported

Arrests/Citations 1-19 to 1-21

There were no arrests reported these dates.

Arrests/Citations 1/4 to 1/5/21

There were no arrests or citations issued this period

Arrests/Citations 12/29to 12/30

There were no arrests or citations issued this period

Arrests/Citations 12/28 to 12/29

There were no arrests or citations issued this period

Arrests/Citations 12/22 to 12/23

There were no arrests or citations issued this period

Arrests/Citations 12/21 to 12/22

There were no arrests or citations issued over the weekend

Arrests/Citations 12/17 to 12/21

There were no arrests or citations issued over the weekend

Arrests/Citations 12/16 to 12/17

Arrests/Citations 12/14 to 12/15

There were no arrests or citations issued on this date.

Arrests/Citations 12/3 to 12/4

There were no arrests or citations reported in this 24 hour period.

Arrests/Citations 11/30 to 12/2

There were no arrests or citations reported in this 24 hour period.

There were no arrests from 10-27 to 10-28

There were no arrests reported on Monday, October 12, 2020

There were no arrested reported on Thursday, October 8, 2020

There were no arrests recorded on Tuesday, Sept. 29th