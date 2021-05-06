Wind River Basin Snowpack showed increase this week

The snowpack and snow water equivalent in the Wind River Basin went up a few notches during this past week and is now at 105 percent of the 30-year-median. It’s the second week in a row that the moisture content in the local mountains has gone above average for the season.

A big jump was noted in the Bighorn Basin where the snowpack is now at 120 percent of the median, an increase of six percentage points from last week.

The Sweetwater River Basin, however, has now slipped to 69 percent of the median.