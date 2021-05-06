UW Art Museum Hosts Walk-Through & Virtual Gallery with Student Award Winners

The University of Wyoming Art Museum will host a free gallery walk-through featuring student award winners from the 46th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition Thursday, May 6, from 5:30-7 p.m.

The UW Art Museum will offer both in-person and Zoom options for attendees. In-person attendees are asked to follow UW’s social distancing and mask protocols. For information on how to attend via Zoom, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/events.

The gallery walk-through is an opportunity to hear students discuss their artistic motivations, such as what drives the content of their work and why specific artistic media were chosen, and to answer visitors’ questions. The event helps students develop as professional artists and bolsters public speaking skills.

The annual Juried UW Student Exhibition is open to any student enrolled at UW or any in-state student enrolled through UW distance courses during the current academic year. For the 46th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition, 35 students submitted 100 works of art for review. From those, 49 artworks by 35 students were selected.

An out-of-state juror is invited each year to select the exhibition from student submissions. This year’s juror was Meredith Lynn, assistant curator and director of galleries at Florida State University’s Museum of Fine Arts.

During the virtual awards ceremony in February, college deans, members of the UW Art Museum National Advisory Board, businesses, individuals, UW Student Art League members, museum staff and the juror presented 35 scholarship and purchase awards, cumulatively valued at over $12,000.

Award-winning students, listed by hometowns, are:

Afton — Brianna Drew.

Alpine — Cassidy Post.

Cheyenne — Emily Harmon.

Detroit, Mich. — Julia Fox.

Gillette — Bethany Kindsvogel.

Lander — Madison Williams and Rene Williams.

Laramie — John Deines, Geeta Monpara and Michelle Visser.

Pinedale — Bailey Schupp.

Powell — Ismael Dominguez.

Rachel, Nev. — Anna Naig.

Riverton — Virgil Morrison.

Rock Springs — Sophia Spicer.

Rocklin, Calif. — Ashlyn Dubanski.

Tehran, Iran — Ahmad Ansari.

Thermopolis — Amanda Chism.

Victor, Idaho — Em Whipple.

Wright — Nichole Wolz.

The exhibition is on display through May 15.

For more information about the UW Art Museum, call (307) 766-6622; visit the website at www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum; or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.

The UW Art Museum collects, exhibits and interprets art to inspire creativity and nurture lifelong learning for the people of Wyoming and beyond. The museum is located in the Centennial Complex at 2111 E. Willett Drive in Laramie. Hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free.