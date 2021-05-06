Sunny and Dry Thursday; Local Radar down for maintenance

Mostly sunny and warm today.

Reminder: The Riverton National Weather Service Doppler Radar serving western & central Wyoming goes down today for maintenance and it will remain down for about 7 days. This maintenance is part of the Service Life Extension Project (SLEP) to keep our nation’s radars running thru the 2030s. The NWS apologizes for any inconvenience.

Today’s highs in the Bighorn and Wind River basins will be in the 70s with the high 60s in Dubois.

Beginning today, Thursday, May 6th, the WSR-88D radar operated by the NOAA National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming will be down for about seven days for the replacement of the generator, fuel tanks, and accompanying components. This activity is important to support the radar’s operation during periods of commercial power outages, specifically when hazardous weather is present.

This generator update is the fifth major project of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program, a series of upgrades and replacements that will keep our nation’s radars viable into the 2030’s. NOAA National Weather Service, the United States Air Force, and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing $150 million in the seven year program. The first project was the

installation of the new signal processor and the second project was the transmitter refurbishment. The two remaining projects are the refurbishment of the pedestal and equipment shelters. The Service Life Extension Program will complete in 2023.

During the downtime, adjacent radars include: Billings, Montana, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Pocatello, Idaho, and Salt Lake City, Utah. For direct access to any of these surrounding radar sites, go to the following web page: https://radar.weather.gov/index.htm

The National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming WSR-88D is part of a network of 159 operational radars. The Radar Operations Center in Norman, Oklahoma, provides lifecycle management and support for all WSR-88Ds.

Regional radar data can be accessed at: http://ow.ly/f04W50Ezru5