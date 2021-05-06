Breaking News

Drought conditions lessened a bit this past week

News
Article Updated: May 6, 2021
Comments Off on Drought conditions lessened a bit this past week

Overall, drought conditions have slightly improved across the state compared to last month according to the U. S. Drought Monitor and reported by the National Weather Service in Cheyenne,

Advertisement

Extreme drought continues for portions of Carbon County and central Wyoming.

Post navigation

Posted in: