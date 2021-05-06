Dog Park coming to Riverton; Rotary’s Project close to fruition

Following action at Tuesday night’s Riverton City Council meeting, a dog park will soon be coming to Riverton.

Proposed and funded by the Rotary Club of Riverton in 2019, the site for new dog park will be at the south end of Second Street, adjacent to the Club’s community fire pit and the former Stylehomes building.

Public Works Director and Riverton Rotary President Kyle Butterfield explained the club and the city agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding on the dog park back in 2019, but several delays, including the COVID-19 Pandemic, stalled the project.

Butterfield said Rotarians have raised $6,000 for the project and are ready to begin the project.

Several alternative sites were discussed for the dog park, including the Southeast Field at the Honeycutt Softball Complex off of Smith Road, a site adjacent to the city’s waste water treatment plant, also along Smith Road, City Park west of the Tennis Courts and a city owned parcel of land immediately west of Jaycee Park.

Butterfield noted that the MOU for the South Second Street location, south of the Riverwalk and next to the Wind River, had already been completed.

Councilor Mike Bailey suggest the South Second Street be the location and that the city improve the softball fields back to playable condition.

Mayor Richard Gard agreed, saying a complete softball complex with four instead of only two fields, would allow the city to host tournaments.

The vote to proceed with the South Second Street location was approved without dissent.

Butterfield said the wood chips from the city’s wood grinder would be placed on the ground at the park, and that the chips would be replaced on a regular basis.