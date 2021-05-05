Aug 1, 1948 – May 2, 2021

Twila Meyer, 72, of Shoshoni passed away at her home on Sunday, May 2, 2021. A memorial graveside will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery.

Twila Marie May was born on August 1, 1948 in Douglas, WY to Robert Laverne and Marie (Baker) May. She was raised in Pavillion and graduated from Pavillion High School with class of 1966.

On March 30, 1972 she married Darrell Meyer in Ivanhoe, CA. The moved to Riverton and stayed until 1994 when they moved to Hudson until 1986. They moved back to Riverton until 1989 when they moved to Shoshoni making it their forever home.

Twila was a member of the Warm Valley Baptist Church and loved going to church. She taught Sunday School for years at the Hudson Community Church.

Twila was a homemaker that loved collecting, antiques especially dolls and jewelry, and gem stones. She also enjoyed traveling to California to see her husband Darrell’s, family.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Darrell Meyer; son, Timothy Robert Meyer; brother, Dave (Mindy) May; and sisters Sharon (Gary) Crichton, Barbara (Elliott) Miska, and Marilyn (Richard) Wheeler.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marie May; and daughter, Amber Lynn Meyer in 1981.

Memorials may be made to Gideon’s in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.