Riverton High School’s 2021 Graduates will be treated to a Friday Night Cruise this Friday May 7, 2021 @ 6:00pm. The RHS Seniors (no others, please) will have a police escort out of the RHS parking lot for the cruise through downtown and back.

Advertisement

Be downtown to honor the Senior class of 2021 by cheering them on and congratulating them from the sidewalks. Vehicle horn noise is also appreciated.