Peranteaux named to City Council Tuesday night

Article Updated: May 5, 2021
Newly appointed Riverton City Council member Dean Peranteaux is administered the oath of office by Mayor Richard Gard at Tuesday night's council meeting. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Ward I in Riverton has a new representative on the city council this morning. Dean Peranteaux was chosen Tuesday night following candidate interviews and a nine minute-long executive session. The second applicant for the open seat, vacated due to a move out of state by Cory Rota, was Zachary Vogel.

Dean Peranteaux answered questions from the council before being appointed to fill the vacancy in Ward I after council member Cory Rota moved out of state. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

A local businessman, Peranteaux is a former member of the Riverton School Board and is the current chairman of the Riverton Airport Board. In his interview before the council, Peranteaux said the recent renaming of Central Wyoming Regional Airport should be the catalyst for the city to market Riverton’s brand as Central Wyoming to benefit the local economy and work toward getting a community center established here. He said the most compelling need in the city is for health care.

A smiling Dean Peranteaux took his seat on the dais after being chosen to fill the vacancy from Ward I. Name placards were made in advance for both candidates. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

